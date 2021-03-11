Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,704 shares of company stock worth $10,652,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,428. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

