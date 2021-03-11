Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for YPF Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow YPF Sociedad Anónima.

YPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $4,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 144,913 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 409,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 197,683 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

