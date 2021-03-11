Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report $418.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. PTC posted sales of $359.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.