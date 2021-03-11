Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAH opened at $143.47 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

