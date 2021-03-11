Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce sales of $290.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.70 million and the highest is $296.67 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $292.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,564 shares of company stock worth $3,969,843. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

