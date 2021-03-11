Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

