Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post $131.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.21 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $498.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $498.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,618.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

