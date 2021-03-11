Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

