Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of EB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 1,374,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,765. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eventbrite by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

