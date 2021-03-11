Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.26. Eaton reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $139.44 on Friday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.