Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

