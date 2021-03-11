Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. CarMax reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

KMX stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.39. 12,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,236. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.