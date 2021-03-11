Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.49 Million

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $937.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $893.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

