Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.19. AutoNation posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,926,816. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,649. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

