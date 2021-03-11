Zacks: Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

