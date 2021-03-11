Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $22,496,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

