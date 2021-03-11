Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $12.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $52.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. 13,298,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,143,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

