Zacks: Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. James River Group posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point raised their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. 6,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in James River Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.