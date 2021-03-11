Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,729. DaVita has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

