Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.