Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 61,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.