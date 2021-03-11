Zacks: Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.11. 140,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.32. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCF National Bank raised its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

