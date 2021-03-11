Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.77 Million

Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report sales of $614.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $612.72 million and the highest is $617.60 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $491.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

WST opened at $267.73 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

