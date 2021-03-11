Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report $409.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.60 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

