Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.56. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $71,290,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

