Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. 61,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,594. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

