Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.47). Sabre posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Sabre stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,839,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,805,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

