Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

