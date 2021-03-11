Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.60 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.07. 1,732,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,143. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

