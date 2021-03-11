Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings. NetEase reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $457,805,000.

Shares of NTES traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 54,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,376. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

