Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.55 Million

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce sales of $134.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.50 million and the highest is $135.60 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $501.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myers Industries.

MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 325.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

