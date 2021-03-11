Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of GPC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.