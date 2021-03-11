Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.23. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.74. 8,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,354. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 108,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,093,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,505,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

