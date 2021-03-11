Zacks: Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce sales of $12.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.56 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $11.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $49.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $49.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.01 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

ICBK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.90. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,760. The stock has a market cap of $162.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

