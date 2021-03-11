Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

