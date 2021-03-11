Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$2.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.65) and the highest is ($2.50). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($10.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($9.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($3.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.09.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

