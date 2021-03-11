Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of YAHOY stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. Z has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

