Yext’s (YEXT) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,999,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

