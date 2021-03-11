Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Yext stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $14,999,053 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 555.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Yext by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yext by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

