Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $31.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Wedbush increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

YELP traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 25,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,846. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Yelp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

