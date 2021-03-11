YEE (YEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $3.53 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00700486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

