Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$1.40

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.21.

YGR stock opened at C$1.13 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$96.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

