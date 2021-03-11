Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after buying an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $31,149,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after buying an additional 245,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,477. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

