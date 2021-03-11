Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Match Group by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Cowen increased their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.