Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.