Xponance Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.