Xponance Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.