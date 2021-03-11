Xponance Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.