Xponance Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

