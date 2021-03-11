Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 300,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day moving average is $280.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

